WSGW Morning Team Show: June 25, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 25, 2020 @ 5:20am

It's the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Baseball 2020 continues to push toward a start and the news this morning contains players testing positive for Covid-19, also the 100-plus page manual on how the season will be played (runs 8:25)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Is it possible the already extended tax deadline may be extended again, and do stimulus checks issued to inmates in jails and prisons have to be returned (runs 7:25)…..

 

 

The Audience for this Performance was Every Seat Filled by a Potted Plant

Quartet plays to audience of potted plants at Spanish opera house

 

 

 

An enormous collection of memorabilia from the archives legendary performer Steve Martin are up for auction for a good cause

Photo:   Julien’s Auctions

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Carly Simon “You’re So Vain“.   Carly is 75.

 

