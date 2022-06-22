WSGW Morning Team Show: June 22, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Russia’s War against Ukraine and Athletes and Entertainers Banned
*************************************************************
C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S
The Winner of the Spring Makeover Contest presented by Rose Pest Solutions
JEAN RYAN of Bay City
Jean has chosen to use her $1000 Winning Gift Certificate at United Financial Credit Union
Thanks to Everyone for Playing
Thanks to All Businesses for Participating:
Rose Pest Solutions
Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
United Financial Credit Union
M & R Garage Doors
Begick Nursery and Garden Center
Maple Hill Nursery
Kluck Nursery
Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
Bay Landscaping
Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware
West Side Decorating Center
RoofMaxx
Remer Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning
J & B Boots
Delta Door Sales
Cranes L & M Appliance
Haertel Heating and Cooling
Designers’ Touch
SHOULD THIS GOAT HAVE BEEN NAMED “DUMBO”?!?!
June 21 (UPI) — A Pakistani goat farm owner said a recently born baby might be a new world record after her ears were measured at nearly 19 inches.
Muhammad Hassan Narejo of the Narejo Goat Farm in Sindh said the baby goat, named Simba, was born June 5, and Narejo imminently noticed her unusually long ears, which drag on the ground when the animal walks.
Narejo said Simba is a Nubian goat, a breed known for their long ears, but her ears are long even by Nubian standards, possibly owing to a genetic mutation.
The farmer said Simba is in good health and he believes she could end up as a Guinness World Record holder when she reaches her full size.
You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Bouquet
All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name
Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted through Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Todd Rundgren “Hello It’s Me“.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page