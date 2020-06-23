WSGW Morning Team Show: June 23, 2020 (Tuesday)

Cup of coffee on wooden background
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Baseball is very close to being back, and Charlie has a Father/Son moment on a ball field he didn’t think would happen this early in his life (runs 9:47)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Could a ruling involving the weed killer RoundUp in California have national implications (runs 3:14)…..
Michigan Man wins $4 Million Dollar Lottery Prize… for the Second Time!!!
June 22 (UPI) — A Delaware woman’s doorbell camera footage of an Amazon delivery driver complying with her son’s “additional instructions” for delivery — shouting “abra cadabra” and running away.
Lynn Staffieri said her 13-year-old son, Jacob, ordered a package from Amazon and left a message for the driver in the section of the order that asked, “Do we need additional instructions to find this address?”
“No but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away,” the boy wrote.
The doorbell camera footage shows the woman delivering the package to the front porch of the Magnolia home, knocking three times, shouting the magic word and running quickly back to her truck.
“Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman!” Staffieri wrote in a Facebook post. “Apparently, my youngest son, had put some ‘additional instructions’ for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn’t.”
For Independence Day, “A Capitol Fourth” will go on…..
WASHINGTON (AP) – PBS will still run its Independence Day special “A Capitol Fourth,” but only the fireworks will be live from the National Mall in Washington.
Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Brantley Gilbert and The Temptations will tape performances without an audience from iconic places around the country. Other performers include Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Lauren Alaina and Yolanda Adams. The special also will feature highlights from past years.
John Stamos and Vanessa Williams will host.
Fortnite Removes Police Vehicles
Wake Up Song of the Day: Diana Trask “Say When“. Diana is 80 today.