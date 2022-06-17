      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 17, 2022 @ 4:45am

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

TODAY is the DEADLINE DAY to ENTER

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Platter

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted through Thursday of each week and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

CONGRATULATIONS TO WINNER #1:

Marcia Smith

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Events and Activities  (runs

 

*************************************************************

 

New Guinness World Records for Most Laptops Toppled in Domino Fashion set in the USA

 

The photo shows laptops set on a vertical position next to each other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Sammy Davis, Jr. “The Candy Man“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Sammy was #1 for 3 weeks.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

