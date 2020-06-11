      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 11, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 11, 2020 @ 8:36am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Today, Thursday, June 11, at The Freeland Sports Zone, Noon-8pm

WSGW asks YOU to Support the United Way of Saginaw County, Saginaw Spirit, Blue Lakes Charters and Tours, TriStar Trust Bank, Covenant HealthCare, RightWay, Duro-Last, Independent Bank, Bierleiin, Causley Trucking, MMR, Jet’s Pizza, Apple Mountain, WNEM TV5

You can “Fill the Spirit Team Bus” with items for Flood Victims

Donations May Include:

  • Fans and Dehumidifiers (a major need)
  • Cleaning products such as mold remover, blocker, cleaner, disinfectant wipes and spray
  • Cleaning supplies such as mops, scrub brushes, sponges, buckets, gloves, towels
  • Personal need items such as toothbrushes/paste, shampoo/conditioner, bodywash/soap, deodorant
  • Pillows, Blankets, Towels, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels
  • Pantry items such as peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and sauce, rice, mac and cheese, beans, soup, canned vegetables, canned tune, canned chicken

Monetary Donations May Also Be Made

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Observations and conversation of the storms that moved through the area yesterday (runs 9:24)…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Detroit Tigers drafted Spencer Torkelson #1 yestersday (runs 9:20)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A couple of fun Spencer Torkelson stories including movie posters and a connection to Chef Guy Fieri (runs 3:57)…..

 

 

Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch featuring a Great Deal for the Ogemaw County Fair

Ogemaw County Fair Ultimate Package (Copy)

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Air Supply “Lost in Love“.   Graham Russell is 70.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

