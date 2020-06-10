WSGW Morning Team Show: June 10, 2020 (Wednesday)
Soft background
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!
WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer Recall
*****************************************************************
Today and Tomorrow, June 10 and 11
WSGW asks YOU to Support the United Way of Saginaw County, Saginaw Spirit, Blue Lakes Charters and Tours, TriStar Trust Bank, Covenant HealthCare, RightWay, Duro-Last, Independent Bank, Bierleiin, Causley Trucking, MMR, Jet’s Pizza, Apple Mountain, WNEM TV5
You can “Fill the Spirit Team Bus” with items for Flood Victims
Donations May Include:
- Fans and Dehumidifiers (a major need)
- Cleaning products such as mold remover, blocker, cleaner, disinfectant wipes and spray
- Cleaning supplies such as mops, scrub brushes, sponges, buckets, gloves, towels
- Personal need items such as toothbrushes/paste, shampoo/conditioner, bodywash/soap, deodorant
- Pillows, Blankets, Towels, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels
- Pantry items such as peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and sauce, rice, mac and cheese, beans, soup, canned vegetables, canned tune, canned chicken
Monetary Donations May Also Be Made
You will find the Spirit Bus on Wednesday, June 10, at The Dow Event Center, 4pm-8pm
You will find the Spirit Bus on Thursday, June 11, at The Freeland Sports Zone, Noon-8pm
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie does something stupid (not surprising) and reminds listeners not to do the same (runs 3:06)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The movie “Gone With the Wind” and TV show “Cops” are gone (runs 1:47)…..
*****************************************************************
Saginaw Native and Valley Lutheran High School Graduate, Paul Walter Hauser, Continues to Make His Mark In Hollywood, Now in the Latest Spike Lee Movie
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
A Record Fine for RoboCalling
*****************************************************************
5-Year-Old Golfer Hits Hole-In-One
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Sweet “Ballroom Blitz“. To honor Steve Priest who died last week at age 72.