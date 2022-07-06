WSGW Morning Team Show: July 6, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Outdoors or Indoors during Summer
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A crazy story from San Francisco concerning a couple not being allowed to park in their own driveway (runs
Click for Link to story which includes a TV investigative report
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Music legend Santana collapses at Pine Knob which leads to an interesting reference in a story your Morning Team believes needs a correction (runs 3:49)…..
This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show
You can win pairs of tickets to see “Jersey Boys” at The Dow Event Center
Tickets are Still Available…..
“Voodoo Fest” Cancelled for a Third Straight Year
This is Soccer?!?!
FREETOWN (Reuters) – The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0, describing them as impractical results.
The West African country’s soccer governing body said it was investigating officials and players who were involved in the two fixtures, in which Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and Lumbenbu United were beaten 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.
The SLFA said it had zero tolerance for match manipulation or anything of the sort.
“The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law,” it said in a statement.
If confirmed, the two scorelines would rank among the highest recorded in soccer history.
The highest is thought to have occurred in Madagascar in 2002 when AS Adema beat SO l’Emyrne 149-0. The SO l’Emyrne players intentionally scored one own goal after another in protest over refereeing decisions with which they disagreed.
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Blasters “So Long Baby Goodbye“. John Bazz, guitarist and founding member, is 70. This song was on the soundtrack for the movie “Bull Durham”.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page