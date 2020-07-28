WSGW Morning Team Show: July 28, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Two Great Golfing Opportunities for YOU with WSGW (runs 5:12)…..
*****************************************************************
Click for Link to Detroit Free Press Story Regarding Seed Packets Arriving in the Mail in Several States Across the Country, Including Michigan
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games are postponed until next year, but the sporting venues are going to be used…..
Tokyo opens empty Games venues up for public use
*****************************************************************
Brand New Contest on WSGW!!!!!
*****************************************************************
Here is the presentation of “Amazing Grace” by Dr. Wintley Phipps during the honors for Representative John Lewis on Monday…..
*****************************************************************
A new version of Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4” has been released. It’s a full version from a snippet of the song used last November for the U.S. Army in its “What’s Your Warrior” marketing campaign.
*****************************************************************
Man in Florida Charged with Fraud after using Paycheck Protection Program Money to buy a VERY Expensive Car…..
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Tractors “Baby Likes to Rock It“. To honor drummer Jamie Oldaker who died last week from cancer at age 68.