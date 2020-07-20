WSGW Morning Team Show: July 20, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Over the weekend, Charlie notices he is seeing a more abundant population of this insect than usual, what about you? (runs 4:38)…..
A Ukrainian News Anchor Loses Tooth During Live Broadcast
Wake Up Song of the Day: Kim Carnes “Bette Davis Eyes“. Kim is 75.