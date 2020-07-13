WSGW Morning Team Show: July 13, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New Contest Starts Today on WSGW!!!!!
WSGW Summer Makeover!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: As the Tigers open up the season less than two weeks from today, did you know some of the intrasquad scrimmage games are being shown online, plus a Tigers pitcher we hope makes the team because we love his name, and also the Palace of Auburn Hills is officially no more (runs 6:21)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: There are some Free Food Giveaways for french fries and Krispy Kreme, but make sure you read beyond the headline offer (runs 5:17)…..
A Most Unusual Voter Registration Arrives in the Mail…..
ATLANTA (AP) – You hear it all the time in an election year, especially when a presidency is at stake, make sure you register to vote. For one Atlanta family, the effort took a strange turn.
Ron Tims says when he checked his mail last week, he found a voter registration addressed to Cody Tims. Cody is his cat. Make that his cat that died 12 years ago.
The Timses were surprised and amused, but Georgia elections officials say it’s no laughing matter. They say the application didn’t come from their office and third-party groups often use mailing lists to find people who might need to register.
Elections officials say even if Cody were alive and was able to get to the polls, he couldn’t vote, because cat’s don’t have a license or state ID.
Check Your Old Video Games… You could have a Fortune in Your Collection…..
DALLAS (AP) – It’s been a treasured game for many youngsters for decades. And now an unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. title has fetched a decent-sized fortune at auction. During an auction this past Friday, an anonymous bidder bought a sealed Super Mario Bros. game for $114,000.
Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, says the price eclipses the previous record for a video game, which was $100,150. That was paid earlier this year for a sealed title of the same game. The latest Super Mario Bros. copy was part of a collection of video games from the 1980’s and 1990’s that sold to various buyers for a total of nearly $700,000.
Other titles in the batch included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!,” a 1987 game inspired by the former former heavyweight boxing champion. It sold for $50,400.
A Bird is the Cause of a Large Grass Fire
Wake Up Song of the Day: Deborah Cox “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here“. Deborah is 47 today.