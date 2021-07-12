WSGW Morning Team Show: July 12, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An update on WSGW in the running for a special award announced over the weekend (runs 5:14)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The MLB Draft is taking place and the Tigers have two new young pitchers in the ranks (runs 6:36)…..
Kirk Gibson honored Alice Cooper three years ago when Alice turned 70-year-old
Wake Up Song of the Day: Baauer “Harlem Shake“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 2012, this song by Baauer was released, and became a very big hit by 2013 thanks to YouTube.
