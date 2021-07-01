WSGW Morning Team Show: July 1, 20201 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Chocolate covered bacon, an all-time quote from Don Rumsfeld who just passed away, and our Tigers are looking good the past couple of months (runs 8:29)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Dave Maurer honors Terry Watson who was the man behind what we know today as the Bay City Fireworks Festival (runs 7:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Some Disco Fun, a criminal story that doesn’t seem to add up, and Governor Whitmer to announce today a sweepstakes for vaccinations (runs 8:14)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Celebrating two musicians celebrating 70th birthdays today (runs 4:05)…..
Man Tackles Deer in Walmart – with video clip – (Lions could use this guy)
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Philip Sousa “Semper Fidelis“. We are Marching toward Independence Day this Sunday!
