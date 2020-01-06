WSGW Morning Team Show: January 6, 2020 (Monday)

People attend the inauguration of the traditional Gavle Goat on November 29, 2015 in Gavle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw, and is erected each year at the beginning of Advent. AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY / MATS ASTRAND SWEDEN OUT / AFP / TT NEWS AGENCY / MATS ASTRAND/TT (Photo credit should read MATS ASTRAND/TT/AFP/Getty Images)
The First Full Week of January 2020 is Underway on the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Goat Watch 2019! The Goat Survives!
For the third consecutive year, the Goat survived. And for good reason.
This year, security featured a double fence, 24-hour CCTV, two guards patrolling 24-hours, and a K9 unit.
For those that don’t now what this is all about…..
Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for several years.
What’s that? We discovered this goat years ago because of a story of it burning.
We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in Gavle, Sweden, in 1966. We then found out there was a “goat cam”.
Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.
Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!
Click this link for more on the “Goat.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We put the Lions to season to bed with a review of our predictions for the season, plus the predictions for Michigan and Michigan State, and our WSGW OnLine Poll listener predictions, too (runs 5:15)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Did you get Christmas “cleaned up” like Charlie and Pat have done? And Charlie says a special on buying pop to drink isn’t so special at all (runs 4:49)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Thailand starting the new year with a ban on plastic bags and home some people are now carrying and transporting merchandise, with special thanks to Murray Head (runs 4:51)…..
******************************************************************
Here’s something that can only happen every turn of the decade…..
COLOGNE, Minnesota (AP)- A Minnesota couple is celebrating the birth of twins born in different decades. Melissa and Ben Mase, of Cologne, became parents to George and Remi on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively.
The Star Tribune reports that George was born at 11:44pm Tuesday, while Remi arrived at 12:01am Wednesday.
The doctors and nurses at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia wore “Happy New Year” party hats and served the couple mocktails after the second birth. The father says there was “quite a bit of hooting and hollering” in the delivery room.
The mother and twins are healthy.
