WSGW Morning Team Show: January 31, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the last day of January on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Early Sunday is the Deadline to Play!!!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Super Bowl LIV is Sunday and we have the Broadcast, Contest, Predictions, and more (runs 8:12)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Some superfluous Super Bowl betting possibilities (runs 2:47)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 8:37)…..
Why Can’t this Owl Fly?!?!
A RocketGrabPlus Valentine’s Day Special Offer for YOU!
In honor of Black History Month starting tomorrow, the U.S. Postal Service has issued the 43rd Black Heritage Stamp
Journalist Gwen Ifill is being honored
Gwen passed away in 2016 after battling cancer
WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a Chance to Win
“February Free Fuel Friday”
From February 1-21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75
Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card
Wake Up Song of the Day: Michael Bolton “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1990, Micahel was Number One for Three Weeks.