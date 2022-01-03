WSGW Morning Team Show: January 3, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Click for Link to Banished Words List
Banished Words List
****************************************************************
This is the front page of the Sunday edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the guys talked about
Giant Millipede Fossil Discovered
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Vicki Lawrence “The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Though better known for her many years on TV, especially with Carol Burnett, in 1973, Vicki charted #1 with this song for two weeks.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page