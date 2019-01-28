WSGW Morning Team Show: January 28, 2019 (Monday)

It’s a Winter Storm WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Warning areas will range anywhere from 5-12 inches of snow.

Our Great Lakes Bay Region is in an 8-12 inch range.

Gusty winds will also be experienced.

Most (all?) schools are closed.

Many organizations and activities are closed/cancelled (or will be). Call ahead to check on your event.

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about (runs 7:25)…..

The Weather and Way Below Zero Wind Chills

Dave’s Birthday on Sunday

Art Lewis in Washington D.C. (was supposed to be at the State of the Union Address)

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie makes a quick reference to why his voice might be compromised this morning (and the highest priority of what to shovel when the snow hits, plus along with Dave and Pat, talk about a new discovery related to one of the most famous historical moments, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing (runs 7:13)…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, and Pat have a quick word on the Australian Open and how three men continue to play at the top of their game at the same time (runs 3:12)…..

*******************************************************************

Drunk on Vanilla Extract…..

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) – You could say it was your basic, vanilla DUI case. That’s because Connecticut police say a woman they charged with DUI was under the influence of vanilla extract. No joke – the stuff contains a decent amount of alcohol. Authorities in New Canaan say they found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed Wednesday afternoon. When they poked around inside the car, they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract. They also say they detected an odor of vanilla on her breath as she slurred her speech and was unable to answer basic questions. She was taken into custody failing field sobriety tests. Warner-Grise was released on a promise to appear in court.

*******************************************************************

Today begins Week Four of our Five Week Contest…..

*******************************************************************

Enter Before GameDay on Sunday…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Michel Legrand “The Windmills of Your Mind“. Composer Michel Legrand died over the weekend at age 86. He won three Oscars and five Grammys. Longtime session musician Reggie Young died recently at age 82. He played on many hit songs, including Neil Diamond “Sweet Caroline”, Willie Nelson “Always on My Mind”, Elvis Presley “Suspicious Minds”. Reggie was part of the Highwaymen touring band and he was about to release his own album. On this B.J. Thomas song, Reggie played the sitar which you hear in the intro and throughout the song.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page