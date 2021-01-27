WSGW Morning Team Show: January 27, 2021 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Happy Birthday Dave Maurer
73-Years-Old Today
Tonight at 7pm, on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW, and WSGW.com
Governor Whitmer’s State of the State Address
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Second Impeachment of President Trump
12-Year-Old Boy Sets Amazing Jenga Block Stacking Record (with video)
OnLine Site Offering $3000 for Mattress Tester
The Lobster Shell is the Inspiration for the use of Concrete in Complex Architecture
Wake Up Song of the Day: Vaughn Monroe “Ballerina“. This song is in celebration of Dave Maurer’s 73rd Birthday! On this date, when Dave was born in 1948, the Number One Song on the Chart was this song from Vaughn.