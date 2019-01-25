WSGW Morning Team Show: January 25, 2019 (Friday)

Starting a cold stretch of weather on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

High temps in the low to mid-teens over the weekend and some single digit highs next week.

The upper third of the Lower Peninsula and along the Lake Michigan shoreline continues to have some advisories for lake effect snow with blowing and drifting, along with very cold wind chill. A few counties have warnings until 7pm, including Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had musical fun discovering the new Grammy Hall of Fame recording inductions (runs 6:43)…..

Here’s an update on the story we had earlier this week about the original Valentine’s message candy not being produced this year.

A well known company is offering a tasty treat alternative: Krispy Kreme

Dee Ford the football player and Dee Ford the woman from England… Twitter uses need to know the difference…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Britney Spears “Baby One More Time“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Britney was Number One for 2 weeks, 20 years ago in 1999.

