WSGW Morning Team Show: January 12, 2021 (Tuesday)
Happy Tuesday inspiration wish on top view cup of coffee at blue wooden background.
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
A Sign of Hope? Recently, as the New Year Started, the #1 Podcast on the Apple Chart… “The Bible in a Year”
*****************************************************************
It Starts TODAY! Your Chance to win $10,000!!!
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ed Bruce “You’re the Best Break this Old Heart Ever Had“. Ed died recently at age 81 of natural causes. This song was his only Number 1 hit. He also wrote and recorded the original version of “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys”.