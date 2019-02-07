WSGW Morning Team Show: February 7, 2019 (Thursday)

Another Day of Icy Winter Weather on the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Weather Advisories for Freezing Rain and Icy Conditions into Early Afternoon

Very slippery road conditions and most (all?) schools closed again

Bridges, Ramps, Overpasses are Especially Treacherous

Tonight, Wind Advisories will be in Effect for 20-30mph West Winds with Gusts to 40mph

Other areas of the state also have Weather Advisories, in some cases through Friday for more Icing and some Snow and Wind

The Northwest area of the Lower Peninsula has Storm Warnings because of Ice, Snow, Wind

*******************************************************************

Saginaw Parade 365 with STARS, Saginaw Chamber of Commerce, and WSGW (AlphaMedia)

Saginaw Parade 365 Facebook Page

*******************************************************************

Listen to The Morning Team Show for a Chance to Win Tickets to “The King’s Singers”

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, a Saginaw Spirit Update as Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit, Joey Battaino (runs 9:15)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have fun with Aldi releasing specialty “80s Themed Cheese” (runs 6:51)…..

*******************************************************************

Brand New RocketGrab Launch for YOU…..

*******************************************************************

A Music Legend will live on in new restaurant…..

NASHVILLE (AP) – A restaurant with the theme of Johnny Cash will open in downtown Nashville this spring. “Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon” will feature what it calls “authentic, unpretentious Southern food.” It will open next to the Johnny Cash Museum. It will be the latest in celebrity-owned restaurants in Nashville, along with establishments owned by Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Dierks (DURKS) Bentley, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Alan Jackson.

*******************************************************************

Kevin Harvick’s Old Race Cars made into Specialty Beer Cans

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: UB40 “I Got You Babe” (with Chrissie Hynde). Brian Travers is 60.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page