WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 25, 2020 @ 5:42am

It’s Fat Tuesday Fun on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art Lewis with YOU…..

 

 

It’s Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent

For a 23rd consecutive year, WSGW will broadcast from Krzysiak’s House Restaurant during the famous “Polish Polka Palooza Paczki Party”

Art Lewis will have the updates starting at 5:30am during the WSGW Morning Team Show, plus broadcast his shows, 9-11:30am

Terry Henne will continue during his Farm Show 11:30-Noon

The Kowalski Brothers Band performing

 

At 5:40am, Bay County Executive, Jim Barcia, talked with Art Lewis (runs 2:29)…..

At 6:12am, Art Lewis talks with Bay City Salvation Army Major Rick Ray, who explains all the fun at Krzysiak’s for Fat Tuesday is a fundraiser, too (runs 3:14)…..

