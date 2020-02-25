WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s Fat Tuesday Fun on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art Lewis with YOU…..
It’s Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent
For a 23rd consecutive year, WSGW will broadcast from Krzysiak’s House Restaurant during the famous “Polish Polka Palooza Paczki Party”
Art Lewis will have the updates starting at 5:30am during the WSGW Morning Team Show, plus broadcast his shows, 9-11:30am
Terry Henne will continue during his Farm Show 11:30-Noon
The Kowalski Brothers Band performing
At 5:40am, Bay County Executive, Jim Barcia, talked with Art Lewis (runs 2:29)…..
At 6:12am, Art Lewis talks with Bay City Salvation Army Major Rick Ray, who explains all the fun at Krzysiak’s for Fat Tuesday is a fundraiser, too (runs 3:14)…..