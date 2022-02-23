      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 23, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 23, 2022 @ 5:02am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Girl Scout Cookies

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Which Girl Scout Cookie are YOU  (runs

 

 

 

Click for Link for USA Today “Girl Scout Cookie Quiz”

 

 

 

You may not believe all the ways the Number “2” a part of the birth of this Baby Girl on 2/22/22

Meet Judah Grace

Photo Courtesy of Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center

 

 

 

 

 

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

 

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

 

 

 

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Procol Harum “Whiter Shade of Pale“.   Founder of group and lead vocalist, Gary Brooker, dead at age 76 from cancer.   He wrote this 10 million seller song.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

