WSGW Morning Team Show: February 22, 2019 (Friday)

Weather Word for Sunday: WINDY

Potential Gusts in the Great Lakes Bay Region could reach 50mph

From the National Weather Service, here are the Winter Storm Watch Counties from the National Weather Service.

Watches generally running late Saturday night into early Monday morning. High winds are forecasted to combine with occasional snow and falling temperatures to potentially lead to widespread impacts for the area. Westerly winds could gust over 60 mph. Blowing snow could potentially lead to near whiteout conditions. Accumulations of up to 3 inches are possible with highest amounts across Central Lower Michigan.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paula Abdul “Straight Up“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Paula was Number One for 3 weeks, 30 years ago in 1989.

