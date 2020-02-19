WSGW Morning Team Show: February 19, 2020 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Detroit Tigers Spring Training update of a Tigers legend in camp with an injury (runs 5:40)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The actress that composed and performed “The Jeffersons” TV Theme has died, and it reminds us of other great 1970s TV Themes (runs 3:01)…..
“Australian Man Guilty of Using Cellphone while Riding Horse because he didn’t have a Hands-Free Device”
by Robert Gearty – Fox News
A man in Australia has pleaded guilty to a charge of talking on a hand-held cellphone while riding a horse.
The case involved a 30-year-old man in New South Wales, according to reports.
He and the horse were stopped by police after he was seen holding a cellphone to his ear while riding on a rural road in October, the Tenterfield Star reported.
The Mudgee Local Court magistrate judge said “under the road rules a horse is a vehicle…and he didn’t have a hands-free device fitted to the horse,” the paper reported.
“I’ve had someone charged with being drunk on a horse before – but just one,” the judge said after admitting this case was a first for him.
The defense lawyer, Tim Cain, said his client was pleading guilty “because he concedes that the horse was in motion.”
He called the matter “trivial – in the extreme,” according to the paper.
“Especially in a rural area where animals are a form of transport,” Cain said.
The man was told the charge would be expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble for three months, the paper reported.
Colorado Cannabis Companies Concoct Clever Consumer Connections…..
DENVER (AP) – Cannabis companies are using a loophole in Colorado’s strict limits on marijuana advertising by sponsoring state highways and putting their names on roadside signs.
The Denver Post reports 51 cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers and edible producers currently sponsor roadways
throughout the state. Although they represent less than half of all organizations that participate in the Clean Colorado program, their reach spans about 198 miles, or 66%, of the roads actively sponsored.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the signs are not intended to be an advertising medium, but they have become a clever workaround for an industry with few other options.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Smokey Robinson “Just to See Her“. Smokey is 80 today.