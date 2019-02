WSGW Morning Team Show: February 19, 2019 (Tuesday)

Time for the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with a “real” Star Wars story found in USA Today (runs 7:13)…..

(Photo11: The Associated Press)

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have a quick word on the possibility of an eel factory in Michigan and eating eel (runs 1:42)…..

*******************************************************************

Within the year, some U.S. grocery stores may offer technology for you to scan items to meet your dietary needs…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art reference Bernie Sanders announcing his intent to run for President of the United States (runs 4:30)…..

*******************************************************************

Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to help with your Home Improvement Project from Beaver Tile and Stone, BathQuest, Begick Nursery & Garden Center, Brubaker Fireplaces, Dan Dan the Mattress Man, Delta Door Sales, M & R Garage Door & Openers, Maple Hill Nursery, Members First Credit Union, O’Connor’s Carpet One, Stone Specialists Inc, Remer Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Incorporated, Midland Mulch Supply 7206 W. Wackerly, Tri City Blinds

*******************************************************************

Whether or not a weather event works, depends on the weather…..

BEIJING (Reuters) – Ice and snow sculptures carved by nearly 10,000 artists in the city of Harbin have melted during a sudden warm spell, forcing the earliest closure of the main venue at China’s biggest winter festival.

Daytime temperatures have poked above freezing in northern China’s warmest week this winter, prompting the closure of the Harbin Ice and Snow World after Sunday, more than 10 days ahead of schedule.

“Of course, we do have a sense of crisis,” a park official said, adding that it was closed for safety reasons because the sculptures had started to melt.

The winter park in Harbin, a northeastern city known for its bitterly cold weather, had attracted more than one million visitors since it opened on Dec. 23.

Some visitors who made bookings to marvel at mini ice replicas of the Colosseum and the Milan Cathedral were disappointed by the early closure. Last year the park shut on March 10.

“Why didn’t you inform us in advance,” a tourist wrote in a post on Weibo, a Twitter-like microblog popular in China. “I’ve booked my train ticket and hotel, and now you are closed.”

Park tickets have been refunded, said the park official.

The Harbin winter festival has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every year since its inception in the early 1980s. It is a key source of tourism revenue for Harbin, a landlocked city in the province of Heilongjiang.

The Harbin Ice and Snow World first opened in 1999.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Joyce Zhou; Additional reporting by Lusha Zhang)