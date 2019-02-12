WSGW Morning Team Show: February 12, 2019 (Tuesday)

A “Stop Us if You’ve Heard this Before” WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

The National Weather Service has issued Warnings and Advisories for the Entire State of Michigan, both Lower and Upper Peninsulas until generally around noon on Wednesday. Saginaw is the dividing line of Warnings/Advisories.

Our immediate Great Lakes Bay Region under a WARNING for Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain, Blowing Snow: Heavy snow with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions at times.

To the North and to the West a WARNING: Snow with freezing drizzle also possible. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The further north, the higher snow totals are possible, with as much as a foot in some places in the upper third of the Lower Peninsula.

The Southern Half of the Lower Peninsula with ADVISORIES: Less snow (2-4″), but more icing possible, perhaps one tenth to two tenths of an inch expected, with up to a quarter of an inch possible between the I-96/696 and I-94 corridors. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

The Upper Peninsula under WARNINGS: Snow totals will range from 4 inches to localized areas up to 16 inches in higher elevations.

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

We have Corn Mazes in the Fall, how about a Snow Maze in Winter!

This is a World Record Snow Maze in Manitoba

*******************************************************************

CHEAP JOKE ALERT (at the bottom of this story)…..

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Maine man who is accused of being married to three different women in three different states is behind bars in Ohio. A warrant was issued when 43-year-old Michael Middleton missed a court appearance Thursday in New Hampshire. A day later, he was arrested in Ohio. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the “Cupid of Chaos” was awaiting extradition. Charges were brought in New Hampshire because Middleton married a woman there while also being married to women in Alabama and Georgia. The New Hampshire wife said Middleton made her feel like he cared about her but eventually scammed her out of $20,000. Investigators say there could be more wives. Middleton was held Monday evening in the Franklin County Corrections Center. It was not known if he had attorney.

What punishment should he face? He may already be dealing with his own personal punishment, after all, he has THREE Mothers-in-Law! (my apologies to all great Mothers-in-Law, including mine – Charlie Rood)

*******************************************************************