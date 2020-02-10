WSGW Morning Team Show: February 10, 2020 (Monday)

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO PLAY, BUT DON’T DELAY…..
WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a Chance to Win
“February Free Fuel Friday”
NOW until 21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75
Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie, you should have got the flu shot! (runs 5:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The results of our “Oscar Predictions” (runs 8:02)…..
Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, it’s the monthly “Saginaw Spirit Hockey Show”
Live, 6-7pm, from Tri-City Brewing Company in Bay City, across from Bay County Civic Arena
Join Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with WSGW’s Art Lewis, plus Spirit Coaches, Players, and More
FREE Jet’s Pizza (while supply lasts)
This Wednesday, February 12, it’s the “French Toast Frenzie” presented by WSGW and the Listen to the Mrs. Podcast, The Maytag Store, and Pioneer Sugar
Here are the contestants competing for cash prizes from The Maytag Store
All will receive a Pioneer Sugar apron
“Herzberg’s Holiday French Toast” by Tom Herzberg, Saginaw
“Mumma’s Sweet Toast” by Cheryl Williams, Bay City
“Hawaiian French Toast” by Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin
“The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast” by Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw
“Cinnamon Cream French Toast” by Mary Walk, Saginaw
“Crème’ Brulee French Toast” by Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw
Cooking starts at 9am with judging at Noon
Listeners are invited to watch and enjoy the camaraderie
Wake Up Song of the Day: Elton John “I’m Gonna” Love Me Again“. Last night, Elton, along with longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. It’s Elton’s second Oscar and Bernie’s first.