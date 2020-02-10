      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 10, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 10, 2020 @ 7:04am

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO PLAY, BUT DON’T DELAY…..

WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a  Chance to Win

“February Free Fuel Friday”

NOW until 21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75

Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie, you should have got the flu shot!  (runs 5:30)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    The results of our “Oscar Predictions” (runs 8:02)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, it’s the monthly “Saginaw Spirit Hockey Show”

Live, 6-7pm, from Tri-City Brewing Company in Bay City, across from Bay County Civic Arena

Join Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with WSGW’s Art Lewis, plus Spirit Coaches, Players, and More

FREE Jet’s Pizza (while supply lasts)

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

This Wednesday, February 12, it’s the “French Toast Frenzie” presented by WSGW and the Listen to the Mrs. Podcast, The Maytag Store, and Pioneer Sugar

Here are the contestants competing for cash prizes from The Maytag Store

All will receive a Pioneer Sugar apron

 

“Herzberg’s Holiday French Toast” by Tom Herzberg, Saginaw

Mumma’s Sweet Toast” by Cheryl Williams, Bay City

Hawaiian French Toast” by Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin

The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast” by Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw

Cinnamon Cream French Toast” by Mary Walk, Saginaw

Crème’ Brulee French Toast” by Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw

 

Cooking starts at 9am with judging at Noon

Listeners are invited to watch and enjoy the camaraderie

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Elton John “I’m Gonna” Love Me Again“.     Last night, Elton, along with longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, won the Oscar for Best Original Song.   It’s Elton’s second Oscar and Bernie’s first.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News