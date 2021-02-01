WSGW Morning Team Show: February 1, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Deadline to Enter for Your Chance to Win $10,000 is This Friday, February 5
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie goes grocery shopping and gets help in the dog food aisle, hums with another customer, discovers a fellow shopper who is also cheap, finds a item that seems worthless, and is complimented on how his cart is packed (runs 7:47)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The trade of Matthew Stafford (runs 8:28)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Baha Men “Who Let the Dogs Out”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 2000, the Baha Men and “Who Let the Dogs Out” barely charted at #40,