WSGW Morning Team Show: December 9, 2019 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Trip to Saganing Eagles Landing Casino for only $20 ($40 value!)
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Another Monday and another “Lions Lament’, but also congrats to Michigan, MSU, and CMU for bowl games, along with a quick word on Lou Whitaker (runs 6:44)…..
Here is the link to the NBC Sports story in support of Sweet Lou
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Last week, we had the story of former Red Wings Coach, Mike Babcock, being accused of being a great coach, but a terrible person by Johan Franzen and Chris Chelios. Now, we are hearing from Darren McCarty, and a couple of other Wings former players (runs 5:33)…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A holiday oops Walmart is apologizing for (runs 2:34)…..
******************************************************************
WSGW provides coverage of another Impeachment Inquiry Hearing today in the House Judiciary Committee. Here is how the hearing will progress:
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., will give first opening statements.
Two lawyers for the Judiciary Committee, Barry Berke for the Democrats, and Stephen Castor for the Republicans, will present first, for up to one hour divided between the two.
Then, lawyers for the Intelligence Committee, Daniel Goldman for the Democrats, and Stephen Castor for the Republicans, will present for up to 90 minutes divided between the two lawyers.
Following questioning from Nadler and Collins, the Intelligence Committee lawyers will then take questions from the 41 members of the Judiciary Committee.
Goldman and Castor previously played a prominent role in both parties’ questioning during the Intelligence Committee’s public hearings with impeachment inquiry witnesses.
Coverage plans on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com are as follows…..
– From 9am-Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Live Coverage
– From 9am-Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Art Lewis Show, Focus, Terry Henne’s Farm Show
– Starting at Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, regular programming of Rush Limbaugh Noon-3pm and Sean Hannity 3pm-6pm
– At Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, with an expected break at that time, we will have regular programming until the hearing continues, and then Live Coverage until joining Tom Sullivan 3pm-6pm
While our intent is to follow these plans, our coverage is dependent on how the hearing progresses. There may be scheduled or unexpected breaks. At those times, regular programming may be broadcast.
Even if hearing is continuing, we have plans to broadcast our regular LIVE shows of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Tom Sullivan, as these hosts will provide some coverage, opinion, and engage reaction.
******************************************************************
YOU can win a “Christmas Shopping Spree” to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show December 2-13 for Your Chance to Win
$50 Qualifying Gift Cards or Grand Prize $500 Gift Cards to Northwoods WholesaleOutlet in Pinconning!
******************************************************************
Steve Harvey has another adventure at the Miss Universe pageant, or did he, as what we first heard has now been clarified to say, “Steve was right”
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
******************************************************************
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
******************************************************************
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Carol of the Bells” (the symphony version) for a “Mannheim Monday”.