WSGW Morning Team Show: December 31, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 31, 2021 @ 4:49am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

On this New Year’s Eve, a WSGW Morning Team “Toast” to YOU, Individually and Collectively, Our Loyal Family of Listeners

 

Special Programming Today and New Year’s Day Tomorrow

Today, from 9-Noon, a CBS Holiday Special hosted by Gil Gross

 

Tomorrow, from 9-11am, the CBS 2021 Year End RoundUp

Tomorrow, from 11-Noon, The Brownfield Ag News Agriculture Year in Review

Tomorrow, at Noon, the Live Broadcast of the Annual “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States”, from the Saginaw Club

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

