WSGW Morning Team Show: December 20, 2019 (Friday)

It’s the Final Day of Autumn (yes, Winter arrives Saturday) on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
While this is not a “Christmas Sweater”, this is the sweater Art usually wears around this time of year,
and for many years, has worn it as he hosts the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert (though this year he did not wear it).
With that evidence, we submit it as an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” and needs to be retired!
Not Art, just the sweater! What do you think? Send me a message: charlie@wsgw.com
Charlie and Dave and YOU: Along with all the partisan politics in Washington these days, here is an example of bipartisanship, as legislation is headed to President Trump being described as a major change to how Americans save and approach retirement planning – the Secure Act (runs 3:33)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 8:17)…..
You never know what country the “Grinch” will show up…..
BERLIN (AP) – Police in western Germany say thieves managed to make off with a town fire department’s Christmas tree.
It happened in Bell, where firefighters put up a 13-footer, complete with lights. But early Wednesday, someone cut the cables to the decorations and took the tree, lights and all.
Police say given the size of the tree, it’s likely that several people were involved in the theft.
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “White Christmas“