WSGW Morning Team Show: December 19, 2019 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 19, 2019 @ 5:07am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

THANK YOU!!!!!

Wednesday, December 18, from 6am-6pm, WSGW broadcast the annual “Sharing Hope” RadioThon

presented by Tim Hortons of Saginaw and Frankenmuth, Fisher Contracting, and Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland

 

During this time, YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, made donations to help those in need served at the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw

and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City, and thanks to our loyal business community as well

 

You called the Martin Chiropractice Hopeline and You donated online

Our Goal:   $45,000.

The RadioThon Grand Total:   $47, 190

THANK YOU!!!!!

You can donate anytime to support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

 

 

It’s another WSGW RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish List” Deals Launch!   Four Deals from PohlCat!

 

 

Golf for 4 with Cart at Pohl Cat Golf Course for only $156!

Golf for 2 with Cart at Pohl Cat Golf Course for only $78!

Individual Unlimited Membership at Pohl Cat Golf Course

Wedding Rental with Pohl Cat for $1,000 ($2,000 value)

 

 

Every Thursday following the 7:30am news, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 9:35)…..

 

 

Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications (runs 5:23)…..

 

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS on WSGW presented by

Bonnie’s Sewing Center in Bay City, Your One Stop Sewing Shop for Over 35 Years

December 9 – 24, at 8:45am on the WSGW Morning Team Show, Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller will count down The “12 Days of Christmas”

Then, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Chip Davis narrates Mannheim Steamroller’s “An American Christmas”.

Listen for various presentation times on both 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM

 

 

You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!

Enter Online (Deadline December 20)

– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded

 

 

You may not believe how small this gingerbread house on top of a snowman is…..

The gingerbread house, etched from silicon, sits atop a cap on the head of a winking snowman made from materials used in lithium-ion battery research (AFP Photo/Travis Casagrande)

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

 

Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day:     Amy Grant “Hark!  The Herald Angels Sing

 

