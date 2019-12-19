WSGW Morning Team Show: December 19, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
THANK YOU!!!!!
Wednesday, December 18, from 6am-6pm, WSGW broadcast the annual “Sharing Hope” RadioThon
presented by Tim Hortons of Saginaw and Frankenmuth, Fisher Contracting, and Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland
During this time, YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, made donations to help those in need served at the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw
and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City, and thanks to our loyal business community as well
You called the Martin Chiropractice Hopeline and You donated online
Our Goal: $45,000.
The RadioThon Grand Total: $47, 190
THANK YOU!!!!!
You can donate anytime to support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
******************************************************************
It’s another WSGW RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish List” Deals Launch! Four Deals from PohlCat!
Golf for 4 with Cart at Pohl Cat Golf Course for only $156!
Golf for 2 with Cart at Pohl Cat Golf Course for only $78!
Individual Unlimited Membership at Pohl Cat Golf Course
Wedding Rental with Pohl Cat for $1,000 ($2,000 value)
******************************************************************
Every Thursday following the 7:30am news, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 9:35)…..
******************************************************************
Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications (runs 5:23)…..
******************************************************************
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS on WSGW presented by
Bonnie’s Sewing Center in Bay City, Your One Stop Sewing Shop for Over 35 Years
December 9 – 24, at 8:45am on the WSGW Morning Team Show, Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller will count down The “12 Days of Christmas”
Then, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Chip Davis narrates Mannheim Steamroller’s “An American Christmas”.
Listen for various presentation times on both 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM
******************************************************************
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
******************************************************************
You may not believe how small this gingerbread house on top of a snowman is…..
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
******************************************************************
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Amy Grant “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”