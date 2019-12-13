WSGW Morning Team Show: December 13, 2019 (Friday)
A Friday the 13th on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Have no fear of Friday the 13th as the WSGW Morning Team Show will protect You!
TODAY was Grand Prize Drawing Day in the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning “Christmas Shopping Spree” Contest
“Santa Marty” from Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning joined The WSGW Morning Team Show to Draw Winners
Congratulations Grand Prize Winners of a $500 Gift Card Each:
Jennifer Emmendorfer of Saginaw
Don Hemgesberg of Freeland
Congratulations Secondary Prize Winners of a $50 Gift Card Each:
A Very Unique Christmas Tree…..
Dec. 12 (UPI) — An airport in Lithuania took an unusual approach to holiday decorating when it assembled a Christmas tree out of confiscated items.
Lithuanian Airports said the tree at Vilnius Airport was assembled from prohibited items that were seized by security officers during the screening process.
Photos of the “educational masterpiece” tree show hundreds of pairs of scissors, as well as knives, box cutters, lighters and other goods deemed too dangerous to allow on planes.
“So if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year’s Christmas tree — better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight,” Lithuanian Airports said.
(Photo courtesy of Lithuanian Airports)
