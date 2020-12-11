WSGW Morning Team Show: December 11, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The First Winter Weather is Blowing In to Michigan this Weekend
It Appears the Immediate Great Lakes Bay Region of Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties are on the Edge
Here is the National Weather Service Update as of 5am on Friday, December 11
WINTER STORM WATCH FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Crawford, Gladwin, Iosco, Kalkaska, Manistee, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon, Wexford
Heavy snow possible with total accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST SUNDAY…
Clare, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola
Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Rain will change to a heavy wet snow tonight. The snow will continue through Saturday and taper
off Saturday night. At its peak, snowfall rates could top an inch per hour. During the the transition there could be a period of freezing rain or sleet.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
Cheboygan, Grand Traverse, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle
Heavy snow possible with total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Leelanau
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, possibly higher.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST SUNDAY…
Isabella, Montcalm, Muskegon
Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Rain will change to a wet snow tonight. The snow will continue through Saturday and taper off Saturday night. During the the transition there could be a period of freezing rain or sleet.
