WSGW Morning Team Show: August 9, 2022 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Lions are featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during training camp (runs 4:06
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Memories of Olivia Newton-John (runs 6:47)…..
We just had a recent story about the discovery of an orange lobster, said to be one-in-30-million, but now another has been discovered from the same area, so perhaps it’s time to adjust the odds…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Olivia Newton-John “I Honestly Love You“. An honor song for Olivia who died yesterday at age 73. This was her first #1 song and was considered her signature song.
