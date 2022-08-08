WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave (off today) and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: From the weekend, the Tigers honor Lou Whitaker, and Lions fans are ready for the season now (runs 8:37)…..
Click for Link to story and video from Comerica Park on Saturday and the ceremony honoring Lou Whitaker to retire his #1
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A follow up on two stories including Hershey’s candy and Elon Musk with Twitter (runs 5:55)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We honor the memory of a singer who has died that was part of the first Australian group to hit it big in the United States (runs 3:01)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: What former Detroit pro athlete has been mentioned as a possible running mate to GOP candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon (runs 5:13)…..
WSGW is Your Media Sponsor for this Friday, August 12, and “Friday Night Live” in Saginaw
What happens when a bear spends the night in a car? Here is the video evidence…
Wake Up Song of the Day: Frankie Goes to Hollywood “Relax”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Wild Cherry, a group together for only a decade during the 1970s, topped the charts for 3 weeks in 1976 with this One Hit Wonder classic.
