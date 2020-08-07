WSGW Morning Team Show: August 7, 2020 (Friday)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh fuels the rivalry against that team from the state to the south (runs 5:06)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Chipotle has introduced a collection of clothing and accessories featuring colors made from avocado pits (runs 3:30)…..
Here is Link to Detroit Free Press Story about the new electric Cadillac
Here is Link to Detroit News Story about the new electric Cadillac
(Photo: General Motors)
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:15)…..
Man Plays Same Number on 25 Lottery Tickets and Wins 25 Times
Wake Up Song of the Day: Brenda Lee “I’m Sorry“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, Brenda was Number One for Three Weeks.