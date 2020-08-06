WSGW Morning Team Show: August 6, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Our Detroit Tigers now with a top-ranked farm system according to a source (runs 6:06)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Entertainment fun stories including a reboot of Ren and Stimpy, Paul McCartney working on a musical, and classic movies now dominating what box office there is (runs 9:19)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A conversation based on a AAA news story regarding concern over automobiles and use of technology (runs 7:02)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Elvis week at Graceland and you can enjoy the Elvis immersive experience (runs 3:49)…..
A Stupid Criminal Story, or in this case Extra-Stupid Criminals…
MEXICO CITY — Somewhat predictably, an attempt by three people to smuggle two howler monkeys in southern Mexico was undone when the protected animals locked in a suitcase began emitting their piercing cries.
The National Guard said Wednesday that officers uncovered the smuggling try when they stopped a car for a traffic infraction near the Bacalar lagoon close to the Caribbean coast and heard “strange noises” coming from the suitcase.
Howler monkeys are known for a deep, barking roar and in the wild they are usually heard long before they are seen.
They are a protected species and transporting them is illegal without proper licenses. The monkeys were handed over to environmental authorities, and the three suspects were turned over to prosecutors.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Gym Class Heroes “Stereo Hearts“. Two members of the group celebrate birthdays, Travis McCoy is 39 and Eric Roberts is 36.