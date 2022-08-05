WSGW Morning Team Show: August 5, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*************************************************************
How do dogs and cats beat the heat in Japan? Wearing portable fans!!!
*************************************************************
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU featuring THREE DEALS from “Blossom Spa and Boutique”…..
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
You have the chance to WIN $1000 for YOU and $1000 for Your favorite school or charity
*************************************************************
Our Sister Station, “The Moose”, is giving a talented young singer and a talented adult singer the chance to show off their talent!!!
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bobby Vinton “Roses are Red (My Love)“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1962, Bobby was #1 for 4 weeks.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page