WSGW Morning Team Show: August 29, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
DEADLINE TO ENTER is WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2022/08/26/bald-eagle-turns-heads-at-TSA-checkpoint-North-Carolina/2961661541464/
“BARK”, the company behind BarkBox, announces a contest to give away $150 Gift Cards to people who get a tattoo of their dog
Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..
WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research
Wake Up Song of the Day: Double “The Captain of Her Heart“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Double, a Swiss duo active from only 1983-1987, had this one his song in 1985.
