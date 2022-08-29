WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 29, 2022 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
August 29, 2022 4:57AM EDT
It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

DEADLINE TO ENTER is WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity

“Back to School” Giveaway

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2022/08/26/bald-eagle-turns-heads-at-TSA-checkpoint-North-Carolina/2961661541464/

A 19-year-old bald eagle named Clark surprised fellow airline passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. <a href="https://twitter.com/TSA_Southeast/status/1562831095397175296">Photo courtesy of TSA Southeast/Twitter</a>

Photo courtesy of TSA Southeast/Twitter

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

“BARK”, the company behind BarkBox, announces a contest to give away $150 Gift Cards to people who get a tattoo of their dog

Photo:   Bark

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

WSGW Tiger Tickets/NewsLetter Sign Up

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Double “The Captain of Her Heart“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   Double, a Swiss duo active from only 1983-1987, had this one his song in 1985.

 

 

BARK Wants To Pay For You To Get A Tattoo Of Your Dog

Sports News