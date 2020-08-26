WSGW Morning Team Show: August 26, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
A record payout when the lottery numbers 9-9-9-9 are drawn…..
(UPI) — The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 1,303 $5,000 top prize winners when the number combination 9-9-9-9 came up in a Carolina Pick 4 drawing.
Lottery Officials said 1,303 people won the $5,000 top prize and 1,095 people won the $2,500 second prize when the four nines were drawn Monday night.
The lottery said a total $9.2 million in prizes were won Monday, setting a new record for a single Pick 4 drawing.
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ashford and Simpson “Solid”. Valerie Simpson is 75.