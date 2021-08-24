WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We have entertainment news about Sweet Connie, about Sunday Night Football, about Paul McCartney, and about Heaven (runs 9:18)…..
Click for Link to Paul McCartney story
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Thanks to a listener and his love for Joan Jett, we have a follow up from the first segment regarding the Sunday Night Football theme (runs 6:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: New found respect for Fabio (runs 4:12)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Some difficult news for the Insane Clown Posse (runs 2:52)…..
Man Leaves a $10,000 Tip
We Now Have a Greater Respect for the Horseshoe Crab…..
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Anyone who has to get an injection in the U.S. probably has horseshoe crabs to thank for keeping the needle clean.
A test used to screen medical products for bacteria has a crucial ingredient, the milky blue blood of the horseshoe crab. The blood is bled from hundreds of thousands of the creatures each year. Ninety percent of them make it back to the sea as a renewable resource.
Much of this work happens in South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster says the industry is vital to the development of a domestic
medical supply chain.
The Food and Drug Administration has been asked to approve a synthetic alternative.
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Everly Brothers “Wake Up Little Susie“. An honor song for the death of Don at age 84.
