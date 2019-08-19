      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2019 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 19, 2019 @ 7:39am
Monday

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat:     Vomiting and Defecating Vultures (runs 3:26)…..
103-year-old skydiver leaps to Guinness World Record

 

 

 

Hmmm…  if the police have investigated, and there are no arrests, are the men as bad as it sounds, especially since the lawsuit is for “public nuisance”?!?!
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s capital city has filed an unusual lawsuit to ban seven men considered to be a “public nuisance“ from a popular business corridor.
The lawsuit filed by the city of Sacramento alleges the men are “drug users, trespassers, thieves” and “violent criminals“ who have illegal weapons and ammunition and have forced police to dedicate an “excessive amount“ of resources to the Broadway corridor.
The suit filed in Sacramento Superior Court includes declarations from local business and property owners, who claim they have been threatened.

 

 

Bird Calls from a Pay Phone

(Photo courtesy of the City of Takoma Park)

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Cream “Sunshine of Your Love“.   Drummer Ginger Baker is 80.

