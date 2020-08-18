WSGW Morning Team Show: August 18, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today, it was the FINAL of Three “Closest to the Pin” contests to Win Your Invitation for a Foursome to the WSGW “WinVitational Golf Outing” on September 15 at The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant, presented by West Side Decorating Center.
Plus, Winner wins a Foursome to the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill Golf Club.
Golfers joined us from 6:30-9am at Green Acres Golf Course in Bridgeport
CONGRATULATIONS to WINNER:
Mark Pijaszek of Bay City, 2’7″
Congratulations to 2nd and 3rd Place Winners of a Round of Golf at Tree Tops Resort in Gaylord:
Dennis Wright of Saginaw, 9’3″
Bob Bees of Saginaw, 9’6″
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A “Thank You” for helping with the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan “Summer Relief Gift Matching Campaign” and how a special award WSGW is a finalist is because of our Loyal Listener involvement with the Rescue Ministries (runs 4:12)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Last night was the first night of the Democratic Convention (runs 6:40)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Before Governor Whitmer spoke as part of the convention last night, she was “seen” using a word not considered family friender (runs 3:43)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The new Michigan Redistricting Commission members have been named (runs 5:18)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Foreigner “Feels Like the First Time“. Drummer Dennis Elliot is 70.