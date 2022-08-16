WSGW Morning Team Show: August 16, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A young Tigers fan unfortunate moment during a game pretty much sums up the season, plus we update the two local baseball teams playing in “World Series” events

A Tough Moment for a Young Tigers Fan is a Perfect Picture for a Tough Season

A Wisconsin police department struggled to find a way to nab a wild turkey after the bird broke into an apartment last week.

On Friday, Wausau police officers received a report of a wild turkey on the loose inside a second floor apartment and responded by trying to wrestle the bird as it flew between rooms. “It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job, that our officers are asked to do at any given time,” Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said. After hyping themselves up, the officers walked into the apartment wearing protective gloves. One carried a net. But each time they came close, the turkey proceeded to fly or race away. “We needed two of these, Brady,” one officer told another as the turkey fled into the kitchen. The turkey was later released.

A suspected car thief in Manchester, England, apparently found the idea of being arrested unbearable ― so he reportedly attempted to hide inside a 5-foot teddy bear.

Advertisement AD

The 18-year-old has been wanted by Greater Manchester Police since May when he allegedly “stole a car and didn’t pay to fuel it up,” according to the BBC.

Dobson managed to elude capture until July when police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as “a large bear breathing.”

Dobson was taken into custody and charged with the alleged crimes. He was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution last week, according to the Metro. The Greater Manchester Police announced Dobson’s sentence on Facebook with some pretty unbearable puns: “He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment. Hopefully, he has a bearable time inside.”

