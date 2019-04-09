WSGW Morning Team Show: April 9, 2019 (Tuesday)

The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

You are hearing about a big winter storm blasting parts of the country and our Upper Peninsula may be blasted, too

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT… Wet heavy snow and light freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of up

to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Counties included: Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Marquette, Menominee, Northern Schoolcraft, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton, Southern Schoolcraft

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have a stupid baseball story which provides evidence that the use of fire on a field is not a good idea (runs 2:58)…..

The Detroit Free Press Reports the Entire Run of 4190 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Pickups Sold Out in One Day

Last night in baseball, the Seattle Mariners Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs in one inning! Meanwhile, at the other end of the baseball spectrum……

AP – Chris Davis has just set a major league record he never wanted. The two-time American League home run champ has established a major league mark for most consecutive hitless at-bats for a position player by going 0-for-5 in the Baltimore Orioles’ 12-4 rout of Oakland. Davis went 0-for-5, leaving him 0-for-28 this season and 0 for 49 since hitting a double early in a game last Sept. 14. The previous longest drought by a non-pitcher was 46 at-bats, by Dodgers infielder Eugenio (ay-oo-HAY’-nee-oh) Velez. Davis is in the fourth season of a seven-year, $161 million contract he signed after hitting a league-leading 47 home runs in 2015. This isn’t the first dubious record owned by Davis. He batted .168 last year, the worst batting average in major league history for a qualified player. Davis is in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract. The 33-year-old has two RBIs this season _ on a bases-loaded walk and a forceout. He’s struck out 13 times. On Monday, he lined out to right field in the second inning against Marco Estrada and matched the record hitless streak in the third with an opposite-field fly to left. Before the record-tying out, Davis got a second chance when second baseman Jurickson Profar dropped his foul pop to right. Manager Brandon Hyde was asked before Monday’s game whether he considered resting Davis rather than insert him in the lineup against Estrada. “He really wanted to play today,” Hyde said. Davis entered hitting .167 (6 for 36) with three homers against Estrada. Hyde has done his best to be patient with Davis. “I was hoping he’d get off to a good start and he would play well early and hit,” Hyde said. “I’m pulling for him. I’m trying to put him in position for success and I talk to him a lot. He’s up front with it.” Davis has been getting booed by the home fans after his strikeouts. “Fans are welcome to handle situations the way they want to,” Hyde said. “Unfortunately, it’s hard to listen to for me.”

Gas Buddy study shows this is the best day of the week to buy gas…

BOSTON (April 9, 2019) – Americans have been getting hit hard at the pump with average gasoline prices in the U.S. up 50 cents per gallon since January. With many metro areas across the nation seeing the largest seasonal rise in prices since 2012, GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop, today released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to buy gas to maximize savings and avoid the lines during the busy summer travel season. Best Day to Save Money: Monday GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from the period of January – March 2019 and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making it the best day to fill-up. While Saturday is the worst day to buy gas in 16 states, Friday has the most expensive average price of any other day of the week. “Finally, consumers have reason to be motivated about Monday since it offers the biggest savings on gasoline and little wait, if any, to fill up,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As the week progresses and our excitement builds for the weekend, gas prices also tend to rise. The most expensive day to fill-up remains Friday when looking at averages, while 16 states saw Saturday have the highest average price. Sundays represented the third-worst day to fill up,

bringing our study to a conclusion that weekends are the worst time to fill up. You might as well flush money down the toilet.”

In Michigan, the best day is Monday and worst day is Thursday.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Restless Heart “I’ll Still Be Loving You“. Dave Innis is 60.

