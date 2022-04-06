WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Criminal Justice System
Will Twitter Add an “Edit” Option?!?!
(AP) – Twitter is about to do something it had long balked at doing: make it possible for users to edit their tweets.
The company says it’s working on the idea and will beta test it with some users in the months ahead. Many prominent Twitter users like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and McDonald’s have begged Twitter to make it possible to fix a tweet after it’s been sent, but the company has been reluctant to do so.
Another big fan of the edit button is Elon Musk, who is the company’s largest shareholder and now sits on the company’s board. Twitter denies the effort to make an “edit” button came after a Musk online poll that asked users if they wanted the feature.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bobby Rydell “Wild One“. A tribute for Bobby who died from complications of pneumonia at age 79. This teen idol scored numerous songs on the chart and this is his highest charting song at #2 from 1960.
