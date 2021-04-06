WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2021 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: McDonald’s is introducing a new McFlurry, and this Friday, WSGW will be at a local McDonald’s in support of a fundraiser for two Michigan Air National Guard Soldiers (runs 4:47)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Michigan University is the first in the country to offer a “Cannabis Scholarship” (runs 3:05)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Former Tiger Nick Castellanos is suspended for an incident, but does he deserve the punishment (runs 5:52)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: In Michigan, this isn’t an issue, but across the nation, unemployment payments may face state taxes even if not facing federal taxes (runs 2:17)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Russian President Putin rewrites the rules so he can be president until 2036 (runs 2:54)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: There is a ketchup shortage across the country (runs 7:31)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Hoobastank “The Reason“. The bassist Markku Lappalainen is 48 today.