WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 6, 2021 @ 6:34am


It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     McDonald’s is introducing a new McFlurry, and this Friday, WSGW will be at a local McDonald’s in support of a fundraiser for two Michigan Air National Guard Soldiers (runs 4:47)…..

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A Michigan University is the first in the country to offer a “Cannabis Scholarship” (runs 3:05)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Former Tiger Nick Castellanos is suspended for an incident, but does he deserve the punishment (runs 5:52)…..

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:   In Michigan, this isn’t an issue, but across the nation, unemployment payments may face state taxes even if not facing federal taxes (runs 2:17)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Russian President Putin rewrites the rules so he can be president until 2036 (runs 2:54)…..

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     There is a ketchup shortage across the country (runs 7:31)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Yahoo Answers is Shutting Down



 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

This will Clear a Crowded Beach…..

Naval mine washes up on popular Florida beach

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Hoobastank “The Reason“.     The bassist Markku Lappalainen is 48 today.

 

 

