WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW Combo Cash Contest
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Citizens in Italy are using creative excuses to get out of the house under a coronavirus lockdown (runs 4:37)…..
*****************************************************************
In Japan, some on social media thought it was an April Fool’s Joke related to coronavirus…..
******************************************************************
Dogs Need Food Delivered…..
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Many people have turned to food deliveries as they quarantine themselves in this wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, food deliveries are going to the dogs – literally.
Hundreds of dogs in southwest Alaska won’t be going hungry this spring – now that more than 8,000 pounds of dog food were delivered. The deliveries were made necessary because of a lack of roads in western Alaska – and because travel restrictions and dwindling supplies
due to COVID-19 are making delivery of dog food to the region nearly impossible.
******************************************************************
Deer in a London Neighbood Taking Advantage of Population Lockdown
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bill Withers “Lean On Me“. Bill died on March 30, though we just found out from his family last Friday, from heart complications.