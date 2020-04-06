      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 6, 2020 @ 7:11am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

WSGW Combo Cash Contest

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Citizens in Italy are using creative excuses to get out of the house under a coronavirus lockdown (runs 4:37)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

In Japan, some on social media thought it was an April Fool’s Joke related to coronavirus…..

 

Coronavirus measure in Japan of 2 masks per home taken as April Fool's joke, mocked as 'Abenomask'

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Dogs Need Food Delivered…..

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Many people have turned to food deliveries as they quarantine themselves in this wake of the coronavirus pandemic.   Now, food deliveries are going to the dogs – literally.

Hundreds of dogs in southwest Alaska won’t be going hungry this spring – now that more than 8,000 pounds of dog food were delivered. The deliveries were made necessary because of a lack of roads in western Alaska – and because travel restrictions and dwindling supplies
due to COVID-19 are making delivery of dog food to the region nearly impossible.

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

Deer in a London Neighbood Taking Advantage of Population Lockdown

Deer invade London neighborhood during COVID-19 lockdown

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Bill Withers “Lean On Me“.   Bill died on March 30, though we just found out from his family last Friday, from heart complications.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News