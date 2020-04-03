WSGW Morning Team Show: April 3, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The daily numbers of diagnosed/death/recoveries of coronavirus, and how seemingly mixed messages add to the confusion of what you can and cannot do, and some of the fines you might face (runs 8:53)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Above and beyond all the Executive Orders Governor Whitmer has signed in related to coronavirus/covid19, the governor also signed a number of bills into law yesterday, and here are some examples (runs 7:19)…..
When Your Mom is in a Nursing Home on the Third Floor and You are not Allowed in to Visit…..
Dr Fauci has reached a new status in his service to the country…..
MILWAUKEE (AP) – He’s the nation’s top infectious disease specialist. And he’s seen as a calming figure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Now, like many other heroes, Dr. Anthony Fauci is getting the bobblehead treatment. The nodding figurine was done by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. It features Dr. Fauci in a suit and making a motion indicating how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” when it comes to the spread of the virus.
It isn’t the only star treatment Fauci has gotten lately. His face appears on socks. And a pastry shop in New York State is selling doughnuts with his face on them.
A Porn Warning for Minors in Utah…..
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Cigarettes have them. Alcohol has them. And now in Utah, a new law is requiring pornography to include warning labels.
The law went into effect after governor Gary Herbert let the measure become law, despite protests from the adult entertainment industry. The law requires producers to include a one-sentence advisory saying obscene materials could cause harm to minors. Those who fail to include the warning could face a $2,500 penalty per violation.
Most common forms of porn don’t qualify for the warning message, which is aimed only at types of porn that are considered legally obscene.
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU!!!
